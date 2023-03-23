2023 Vesak to be celebrated on a grand scale

2023 Vesak to be celebrated on a grand scale

March 23, 2023   03:34 pm

President’s Secretary, Saman has announced that this year’s Vesak festival is set to be celebrated on a grand scale both nationally and locally, as per the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During the preliminary discussion on the “Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival” held on Tuesday afternoon (21 March) at the Presidential Secretariat, Ekanayake mentioned the plans to celebrate the festival in a grand manner.

Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera and Venerable Dr. Pallegama Ratanasara Thera from the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple, as well as President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Staff, Sagala Ratnayake, were also present.

“Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival” is scheduled to be held on May 05, 06 and 07, 2023 at the Gangarama Temple, Presidential Secretariat and Prime Minister’s Office premises in Colombo.

Venerable Kirinde Assaji Thera said that it has been organized along with many programs naming it as the national Vesak zone.

On Vesak Poya Day, 05 May, an observance of Sil will be organized at Gangarama Temple, along with various other programs such as decorating the Vesak region with flags, pennants, lanterns, and light bulbs, conducting flower processions, and displaying pandols and lanterns.

The Bakthi Geetha (devotional songs) recital will be held near the main stage of the Presidential Secretariat and the Gangarama Temple while Vesak Dhansal will also be held near the Gangarama Temple and the Presidential Secretariat.

Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera said that this year’s “Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival” will be an exemplary Vesak festival organized with good intentions.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the Vesak festival presents a great opportunity to attract tourists and promote the country’s tourism industry, adding that it can also foster a positive mindset and bolster the spirit of the people, especially during a time when the country’s economy is gaining stability.

Moreover, Ekanayake expressed his hope to receive support from both the public and private sectors in order to ensure the success of the “Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone.”

Government officials, security chiefs and representatives of sponsored private institutions attended the discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First batch of imported eggs reaches SL, three more days needed to release stocks  Minister

First batch of imported eggs reaches SL, three more days needed to release stocks  Minister

First batch of imported eggs reaches SL, three more days needed to release stocks  Minister

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.23

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.23

UK inflation accelerates to 10.4% in February (English)

UK inflation accelerates to 10.4% in February (English)

Sri Lankan High Commissioner calls on Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (English)

Sri Lankan High Commissioner calls on Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (English)

President urges Parliament to approve IMF report to begin second round talks (English)

President urges Parliament to approve IMF report to begin second round talks (English)

Court order issued against CTU's Joseph Stalin and other trade union leaders (English)

Court order issued against CTU's Joseph Stalin and other trade union leaders (English)

President tables IMF agreement in Parliament (English)

President tables IMF agreement in Parliament (English)