2023 Vesak to be celebrated on a grand scale

President’s Secretary, Saman has announced that this year’s Vesak festival is set to be celebrated on a grand scale both nationally and locally, as per the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During the preliminary discussion on the “Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival” held on Tuesday afternoon (21 March) at the Presidential Secretariat, Ekanayake mentioned the plans to celebrate the festival in a grand manner.

Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera and Venerable Dr. Pallegama Ratanasara Thera from the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple, as well as President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Staff, Sagala Ratnayake, were also present.

“Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival” is scheduled to be held on May 05, 06 and 07, 2023 at the Gangarama Temple, Presidential Secretariat and Prime Minister’s Office premises in Colombo.

Venerable Kirinde Assaji Thera said that it has been organized along with many programs naming it as the national Vesak zone.

On Vesak Poya Day, 05 May, an observance of Sil will be organized at Gangarama Temple, along with various other programs such as decorating the Vesak region with flags, pennants, lanterns, and light bulbs, conducting flower processions, and displaying pandols and lanterns.

The Bakthi Geetha (devotional songs) recital will be held near the main stage of the Presidential Secretariat and the Gangarama Temple while Vesak Dhansal will also be held near the Gangarama Temple and the Presidential Secretariat.

Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera said that this year’s “Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival” will be an exemplary Vesak festival organized with good intentions.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the Vesak festival presents a great opportunity to attract tourists and promote the country’s tourism industry, adding that it can also foster a positive mindset and bolster the spirit of the people, especially during a time when the country’s economy is gaining stability.

Moreover, Ekanayake expressed his hope to receive support from both the public and private sectors in order to ensure the success of the “Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone.”

Government officials, security chiefs and representatives of sponsored private institutions attended the discussion.