Sri Lanka receives first tranche of IMF bailout

Sri Lanka receives first tranche of IMF bailout

March 23, 2023   05:12 pm

The Ministry of Finance has received the first tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF)  form the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Accordingly, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena confirmed that USD 333 million was received by the Ministry today.

He stated this during a meeting held in this regard with President Ranil Wickremesinghe  and the Heads of media institutions.

The Executive Board of the IMF approved the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to Sri Lanka at its board meeting held on Monday (20 March).

The program will allow Sri Lanka to access financing of up to US$ 7 billion from the IMF, International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and multilateral organizations.

The 48-month extended arrangement with an amount of SDR 2.286 billion (395 percent of quota or about USD 3 billion) was approved under the EFF, with the aim of restoring Sri Lanka’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, mitigating the economic impact on the poor and vulnerable, safeguarding financial sector stability, and strengthening governance and growth potential, the IMF said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal voting of Local Govt election postponed

Postal voting of Local Govt election postponed

Postal voting of Local Govt election postponed

First batch of imported eggs reaches SL, three more days needed to release stocks  Minister

First batch of imported eggs reaches SL, three more days needed to release stocks  Minister

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.23

Victimised businessman left in the dark by Kalutara Police

Victimised businessman left in the dark by Kalutara Police

We had to print money at the time, but we can no longer do this  Siyambalapitya

We had to print money at the time, but we can no longer do this  Siyambalapitya

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls

71st death anniversary of late Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake commemorated in Colombo

71st death anniversary of late Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake commemorated in Colombo

UK inflation accelerates to 10.4% in February (English)

UK inflation accelerates to 10.4% in February (English)