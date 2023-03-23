The opposition MPs have signed a joint statement against the government’s attempt to undermine the dignity and independence of the judiciary yesterday (March 22).

MPs representing the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), National People’s Power (NPP) and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) have participated in signing this statement at the office of the opposition leader in the parliament.

The joint statement states that the country’s rule of law and the independence of the judiciary is facing an unprecedented crisis and that collective action is required against such a situation.