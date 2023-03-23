Opposition parties gather against govts attempts to undermine judiciary

Opposition parties gather against govts attempts to undermine judiciary

March 23, 2023   05:47 pm

The opposition MPs have signed a joint statement against the government’s attempt to undermine the dignity and independence of the judiciary yesterday (March 22).

MPs representing the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), National People’s Power (NPP) and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) have participated in signing this statement at the office of the opposition leader in the parliament.

The joint statement states that the country’s rule of law and the independence of the judiciary is facing an unprecedented crisis and that collective action is required against such a situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.23

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.23

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.23

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Postal voting of Local Govt election postponed

Postal voting of Local Govt election postponed

First batch of imported eggs reaches SL, three more days needed to release stocks  Minister

First batch of imported eggs reaches SL, three more days needed to release stocks  Minister

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.23

Victimised businessman left in the dark by Kalutara Police

Victimised businessman left in the dark by Kalutara Police

We had to print money at the time, but we can no longer do this  Siyambalapitya

We had to print money at the time, but we can no longer do this  Siyambalapitya

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls