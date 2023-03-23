Sri Lanka will pass best Anti-Corruption Act in South Asia soon - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that the Government intends on passing the best Anti-Corruption Act in South Asia in Parliament soon.

Speaking at a meeting held this afternoon (23 March) with the Heads of media institutions, Wickremesinghe stated that the Government intends on taking all required measures to pass the best Anti-Corruption Act in South Asia in Parliament shortly.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwradena, also present at the meeting, stated that the first tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amounting to USD 333 million, was received by the Ministry today.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD) confirmed.