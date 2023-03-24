CBSL governor hopeful Sri Lanka can achieve debt sustainability before IMF dates

March 23, 2023   11:50 pm

Central Bank governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe is optimistic that Sri Lanka will be able to achieve debt sustainability before the dates envisaged through the IMF program currently underway.

Joining ‘At HydePark’ on Ada Derana 24, the governor said he believes Sri Lanka has entered a new era.

He also commended the proactive steps taken by the government to implement unpopular reforms required by the IMF bailout package.

Nevertheless, he reassured that the situation of the country would get better over the coming months, given that the government will only have the option of easing some of the toughest policies that have been taken in the recent past.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Another workshop of 'Aramuna' initiative held in Polonnaruwa (English)

Another workshop of 'Aramuna' initiative held in Polonnaruwa (English)

Another workshop of 'Aramuna' initiative held in Polonnaruwa (English)

Transparency and trust essential in SOE restructuring - PM Dinesh Gunawardena (English)

Transparency and trust essential in SOE restructuring - PM Dinesh Gunawardena (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.23

Sri Lanka will pass best Anti-Corruption Act in South Asia soon - President (English)

Sri Lanka will pass best Anti-Corruption Act in South Asia soon - President (English)

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls (English)

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls (English)

Will not let students to be 'held hostage' - President (English)

Will not let students to be 'held hostage' - President (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.23

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.23

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana