CBSL governor hopeful Sri Lanka can achieve debt sustainability before IMF dates

Central Bank governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe is optimistic that Sri Lanka will be able to achieve debt sustainability before the dates envisaged through the IMF program currently underway.

Joining ‘At HydePark’ on Ada Derana 24, the governor said he believes Sri Lanka has entered a new era.

He also commended the proactive steps taken by the government to implement unpopular reforms required by the IMF bailout package.

Nevertheless, he reassured that the situation of the country would get better over the coming months, given that the government will only have the option of easing some of the toughest policies that have been taken in the recent past.