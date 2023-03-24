Six provinces likely to receive showers or thundershowers today

Showers or thundershowers are possible in parts of Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-Western and North-Central provinces in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Galle via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo are likely to experience showers or thundershowers during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.