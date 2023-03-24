Ten-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

The water supply for parts of Colombo and suburbs will be interrupted for 10 hours tomorrow (March 25), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

The water cut will last from 11.00 a m. to 9.00 p.m. as the electricity supply to the Thulumang pumphouse in Ambatale is set to be suspended for planned essential maintenance work.

The following areas will be affected by the 10-hour water cut tomorrow:

Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas

Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas

Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha

Ratmalana and Katubedda areas