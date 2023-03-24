DMC, NBRO and Met. Dept. to be modernized with World Bank assistance

March 24, 2023   10:58 am

The government has decided to proceed with the Work Bank-funded project to modernize the Meteorology Department, Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and National Building Research Organization (NBRO), Defence State Minister Premitha Bandaran Tennakoon says.

He made this comment addressing an event held at the Meteorology Department on Thursday (March 23) to mark the 2023 World Meteorological Day. The event was themed ‘Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generation’.

Speaking further, the state minister stressed the importance of adopting new technology for providing up-to-date weather forecasts based on advanced data which would be of immense use to other sectors such as agriculture, power, fisheries, and tourism. He added that its contributions would be invaluable in financial terms.

He highlighted the timely importance of standardizing and maintaining stringent building standards on the fast-emerging high-rise and high-occupancy buildings for ensuring safety in a changing climatic and geological environment.

Addressing the event, Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne said the Meteorology Department has effectively evolved to take up new challenges while maintaining traditional roles. Disaster management authorities and armed forces are ever prepared to face any disasters or emergency situations, he added.

The Defence Secretary went on to note that Sri Lanka should continue to work in cooperation and commit to taking measures to minimize damages caused by such disasters, although it is difficult to forecast geological disturbances.

Director-Generals of the Meteorology Department, DMC and NBRO, officers of the Defence Ministry and senior state officials were also present at the occasion.  

World Meteorological Day is celebrated on March 23 every year commemorating the coming into force on 23 March 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization.

