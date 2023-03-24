Lanka Sathosa reduces prices of 10 essential food items

Lanka Sathosa reduces prices of 10 essential food items

March 24, 2023   11:15 am

Lanak Sathosa says it has slashed the prices of ten essential food items with the intention of providing further relief to the people.

The price revision of the following food items is effective from March 24 at all outlets of Lanka Sathosa:

• Dried chillies – Rs. 1,380 per kg (reduced by Rs. 120)
• Garlic – Rs. 450 per kg (reduced by Rs. 25)
• Sprats – Rs. 1,100 per kg (reduced by Rs. 25)
• Gram – Rs. 555 per kg (reduced by Rs. 55)
• Samba rice – Rs. 199 per kg (reduced by Rs. 11)
• Canned fish – Rs. 520 per 425g (reduced by Rs.10)
• Big onion – Rs. 119 per kg (reduced by Rs. 10)
• Local potatoes – Rs. 270 per kg (reduced by Rs. 10)
• White sugar – Rs. 210 per kg (reduced by Rs. 7)
• Vatana dhal – Rs. 298 per kg (reduced by Rs. 7)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.24

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.24

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.24

Another workshop of 'Aramuna' initiative held in Polonnaruwa (English)

Another workshop of 'Aramuna' initiative held in Polonnaruwa (English)

Transparency and trust essential in SOE restructuring - PM Dinesh Gunawardena (English)

Transparency and trust essential in SOE restructuring - PM Dinesh Gunawardena (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.23

Sri Lanka will pass best Anti-Corruption Act in South Asia soon - President (English)

Sri Lanka will pass best Anti-Corruption Act in South Asia soon - President (English)

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls (English)

Election Commission convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls (English)

Will not let students to be 'held hostage' - President (English)

Will not let students to be 'held hostage' - President (English)

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana