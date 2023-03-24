Parliament Select Committee to look into child malnutrition in Sri Lanka
March 24, 2023 12:21 pm
A special Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to study whether child malnutrition is exacerbating in Sri Lanka.
Chaired by MP Vadivel Suresh, the committee consists of 20 other members.
The committee is also tasked with looking into the short- and long-term measures to eliminate child malnutrition and monitoring the prompt implementation of the identified measures.
The committee members are as follows:
1. Nalin Fernando
2. Dr. Seetha Arambepola
3. Aravindh Kumar
4. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle
5. Geetha Kumarasinghe
6. Gayashan Nawananda
7. S. Shritharan
8. Dr. Kavinda Jayawardena
9. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna
10. Upul Galappaththi
11. Kins Nelson
12. Muditha Prishanthi
13. Ali Sabri Raheem
14. Kumarasiri Rathnayaka
15. Rajika Wickramasinghe
16. Weerasumana Weerasinghe
17. Manjula Dissanayake
18. Prof. Charitha Herath
19. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya
20. Jagath Samarawickrama
Parliamentary Select Committees are ad-hoc committees appointed from time to time as per the necessary requirements. Each Committee is appointed by a parliamentary resolution to inquire into and report to the House on a particular matter referred to such committee.