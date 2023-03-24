Parliament Select Committee to look into child malnutrition in Sri Lanka

A special Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to study whether child malnutrition is exacerbating in Sri Lanka.

Chaired by MP Vadivel Suresh, the committee consists of 20 other members.

The committee is also tasked with looking into the short- and long-term measures to eliminate child malnutrition and monitoring the prompt implementation of the identified measures.

The committee members are as follows:

1. Nalin Fernando

2. Dr. Seetha Arambepola

3. Aravindh Kumar

4. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle

5. Geetha Kumarasinghe

6. Gayashan Nawananda

7. S. Shritharan

8. Dr. Kavinda Jayawardena

9. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna

10. Upul Galappaththi

11. Kins Nelson

12. Muditha Prishanthi

13. Ali Sabri Raheem

14. Kumarasiri Rathnayaka

15. Rajika Wickramasinghe

16. Weerasumana Weerasinghe

17. Manjula Dissanayake

18. Prof. Charitha Herath

19. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

20. Jagath Samarawickrama

Parliamentary Select Committees are ad-hoc committees appointed from time to time as per the necessary requirements. Each Committee is appointed by a parliamentary resolution to inquire into and report to the House on a particular matter referred to such committee.