Man who severed arms of another surrenders before court

Man who severed arms of another surrenders before court

March 24, 2023   03:40 pm

The suspect who was recently caught on CCTV footage as he mutilated a man  has surrendered before the court.

On 21 March, the suspect was seen severing the hands of a man with a sword, and subsequently walking away with the victim’s limbs in his, the perpetrator’s, hands in  the Korelawella area in Moratuwa.

The attack is believed to have happened over a personal dispute, Police said.
Accordingly, Ada Derana correspondent confirmed that the suspect had surrendered before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court today (24 March) through a lawyer.

It has been revealed that the attacker had previously committed a similar crime, after which, however, the victim’s hands were reattached.

Police suspect that the perpetrator had taken the victim’s limbs in this instance in order to prevent them from being reattached.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL GOVERNOR JOINS INDEEWARI AMUWATTE AT HYDEPARK ON ADA DERANA 24

CBSL GOVERNOR JOINS INDEEWARI AMUWATTE AT HYDEPARK ON ADA DERANA 24

CBSL GOVERNOR JOINS INDEEWARI AMUWATTE AT HYDEPARK ON ADA DERANA 24

CBSL governor confident of maintaining banking system stability in future as well

CBSL governor confident of maintaining banking system stability in future as well

Bodies of two siblings found after being swept away in stream water

Bodies of two siblings found after being swept away in stream water

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME - 2022.03.24

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME - 2022.03.24

Prime Minister lashes out in Parliament over 2023 LG polls

Prime Minister lashes out in Parliament over 2023 LG polls

Our future is now being decided by the IMF's 'one-size-fits-all' ideal  NPP

Our future is now being decided by the IMF's 'one-size-fits-all' ideal  NPP

We didn't work only on behalf of chefs, but on behalf of the whole country  unions

We didn't work only on behalf of chefs, but on behalf of the whole country  unions

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.24

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.24