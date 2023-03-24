Man who severed arms of another surrenders before court

The suspect who was recently caught on CCTV footage as he mutilated a man has surrendered before the court.

On 21 March, the suspect was seen severing the hands of a man with a sword, and subsequently walking away with the victim’s limbs in his, the perpetrator’s, hands in the Korelawella area in Moratuwa.

The attack is believed to have happened over a personal dispute, Police said.

Accordingly, Ada Derana correspondent confirmed that the suspect had surrendered before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court today (24 March) through a lawyer.

It has been revealed that the attacker had previously committed a similar crime, after which, however, the victim’s hands were reattached.

Police suspect that the perpetrator had taken the victim’s limbs in this instance in order to prevent them from being reattached.