The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today (24 March) announced the official exchange rates.

Accordingly, the buying rate was declared as Rs. 314.74, while the selling rate was recorded as Rs. 331.37.

Other currencies, including the Australian Dollar, the Great British Pound, the Japanese Yen and the Euro, too, went up against the Sri Lankan Rupee.

Meanwhile, the Middle Rate of the USD/LKR SPOT exchange rate stood at Rs. 318.63 today.