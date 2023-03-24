Dhananjaya denies claims he refused to play 1st ODI against NZ

March 24, 2023   06:11 pm

Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva has refuted claims that he refused to bat at No. 07 position in tomorrow’s ODI match against New Zealand. 

Taking to Twitter, he said: “The story circulating in social media saying that I have refused to bat at No. 07 during tomorrow’s game is false, and I wish to state that I am a player who always stands with the team”. 

Earlier today (24 March), sources revealed to Ada Derana that the cricketer was dropped from the squad selected to play in the first of the three ODI’s against New Zealand tomorrow (25 March), due to the fact that de Silva had refused to bat at No. 07 position in the lineup. 

Sources also stated that he is tipped to miss the next two matches of the series as well.

