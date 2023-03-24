BASL urges IGP to ensure safety of Saliya Pieris

BASL urges IGP to ensure safety of Saliya Pieris

March 24, 2023   07:07 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has responded to the protest staged outside the residence of BASL President Saliya Pieris, PC this morning (24 March).

The BASL deemed the protest staged against PC Saliya Pieiris’s decision to represent infamous underworld figure ‘Harak Kata’ a serious hindrance to his right to represent a client, “a professional right which has been safeguarded by law”. 

In an attempt to support their argument, the Bar Association cited the Supreme Court verdict of the landmark case Wjiesundara Mudiyanselage Naveen Nayantha Bandara Wijesundara v Siriwardena and others, and Section 41 of the Judicature Act (Rights of Representation).

Thus, in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), C. D. Wickramaratne, the BASL ordered the IGP to ensure the safety of PC Pieris, and that his duties as an Attorney-at-Law remain unhindered.

Earlier today,  a group of persons staged a protest before the residence of PC Pieris’s  residence against his decision to represent underworld kingpin ‘Harak Kata’.

The protesters claimed that notorious crime lord Nadun Chinthaka, alias ‘Harak Kata’, had murdered their relatives, and they, the families of the victims, are yet to receive justice from both the police and the courts.

Thus, they protested that in such a background, it is unjustifiable for the PC, who also serves as the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), to represent him in court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.24

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.24

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.24

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

CBSL GOVERNOR JOINS INDEEWARI AMUWATTE AT HYDEPARK ON ADA DERANA 24

CBSL GOVERNOR JOINS INDEEWARI AMUWATTE AT HYDEPARK ON ADA DERANA 24

CBSL governor confident of maintaining banking system stability in future as well

CBSL governor confident of maintaining banking system stability in future as well

Bodies of two siblings found after being swept away in stream water

Bodies of two siblings found after being swept away in stream water

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME - 2022.03.24

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME - 2022.03.24

Prime Minister lashes out in Parliament over 2023 LG polls

Prime Minister lashes out in Parliament over 2023 LG polls

Our future is now being decided by the IMF's 'one-size-fits-all' ideal  NPP

Our future is now being decided by the IMF's 'one-size-fits-all' ideal  NPP