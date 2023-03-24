Sri Lankan-born Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe presents credentials

Sri Lankan-born Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe presents credentials

March 24, 2023   07:32 pm

Sri Lankan-born Minoli Tehani Perera, who was appointed as the Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, presented her credentials to the President of Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa, on Wednesday (22 March).

The Ambassador presented her credentials at the State House, pledging to boost relations between the two nations.

“We talked very much about the solid long-standing relationship. The close relationship that Australia and Zimbabwe have.

“We are very keen to ensure that the relationship grows and is strengthened. Also, that it matures and goes beyond the traditional areas of cooperation that these two countries have,” she said in this regard, after meeting President Mnangagwa.

Perera, who replaces Ambassador Bronte Moules, said she was honoured to have spent time with President Mnangagwa who was generous in receiving her and the delegation.

Minoli Perera is the daughter of Upali and Charmaine Perera who migrated along with her elder brother Harin to Melbourne Australia late 1973. 

She is a former student of Catholic Ladies College in Eltham, Melbourne and later graduated with first class honours in Economics and Accounting from La Trobe University Melbourne. 

Having graduated Minoli joined the Australian Foreign Service and was posted to Israel, Argentina,New York. Papua New Guinea and China over the years before being appointed as the Ambassador to Zimbabwe. 

She is married to Ed and is the proud mother of Owen and Lily who are currently in university. 

- With input from agencies 

