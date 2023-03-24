Court allows detention of man who surrendered after mutilating arms of another

The Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court today (24 March) permitted the Mt. Lavinia Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit to detain and interrogate the suspect arrested over the mutilation of a man, for 48 hours.

The order was issued against Isuru Priyankara Peiris, a resident of Koralawella in Moratuwa, who surrendered to the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

On 21 March, the suspect was seen severing the hands of a man with a sword, and subsequently walking away with the victim’s limbs in his hands.

The incident, which took place in the Koralawella area itself, is believed to have taken place over a personal dispute, Police revealed.