Court allows detention of man who surrendered after mutilating arms of another

March 24, 2023   08:25 pm

The Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court today (24 March) permitted the Mt. Lavinia Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit to detain and interrogate the suspect arrested over the mutilation of a man, for 48 hours. 

The order was issued against Isuru Priyankara Peiris, a resident of Koralawella in Moratuwa, who surrendered to the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court earlier today. 

On 21 March, the suspect was seen severing the hands of a man with a sword, and subsequently walking away with the victim’s limbs in his hands. 

The incident, which took place in the Koralawella area itself, is believed to have taken place over a personal dispute, Police revealed.

