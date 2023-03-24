Electricity supply disconnected at Immigration Dept. branch office over non-payment of bills

March 24, 2023   08:47 pm

Several persons who were at the Kurunegala Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration today (24 March) were inconvenienced after the electricity supply to the building was disconnected owing to the non-payment of bills. 

Officers of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had reportedly arrived at the premises earlier today, and had disconnected the building’s electricity supply despite there having been several applicants present at the time. 

Thus, those present at the premises claimed that the situation had severely inconvenienced them , especially those who had been queued since early this morning.

