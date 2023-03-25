Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm in several areas

March 25, 2023   07:34 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North Central and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places.

A few showers may occur in Eastern province.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from kankasanthurai to galle via mannar, puttalam and colombo during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

