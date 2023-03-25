Sagala stresses on mitigating climate change to achieve sustainable economic development goals

Sagala stresses on mitigating climate change to achieve sustainable economic development goals

March 25, 2023   09:59 am

Sustainable economic development goals cannot be accomplished without taking steps to mitigate climate change, says Sagala Ratnayake, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff.

He said this while participating in the 10,000 sapling planting program organized by the LEO Youth Vision 2048 Club and the LEO Club at the Royal College, Colombo on Thursday.

This program was organized in view of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s birthday on March 24, and the required plants were distributed to several leading schools in the Colombo district. The program was coordinated by LEO members and the President of LEO Youth Vision 2048.

Additionally, Ratnayake emphasized the importance of working with understanding and commitment to mitigate climate change, as it contributes to economic development.

“Climate change is going to play a major role in our future. if we do not pay attention to it, if you don’t make a conscious effort to come out of it. Economic development or resurgence is going to be temporary. It’s going to be very difficult. It’s not going to be sustainable. There’s not going to be anything for the future generations. So it is very important.

“Climate change also means economic support. There are a lot of people out there in the world who are very committed to climate change and they encourage it and they supported financially. It’s now a financial tool as much as all the other financial tools like bonds and various things that we’ve heard about in the past few months along with this financial crisis we had. It’s going to be a very important tool that a country like Sri Lanka can really capitalize on.”

