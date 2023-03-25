Sri Lanka is keen to expand ties with the Yunnan province in China which shares many similarities with Sri Lanka, especially in the areas of trade, economy, and tourism, says State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya.

He made this remark in his address at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry of Sri Lanka on Thursday (March 23) to mark the arrival of a delegation from the Yunnan province.

Addressing the gathering on “strengthening economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and China, especially with the Yunnan province”, the lawmaker traced Sri Lanka’s ties to the Yunnan Province to the 15th Century AD when Admiral Zheng He, who was born in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province, visited Sri Lanka as part of his voyages to South Asia and the Middle East.

He also stated that there was a plaque with an inscription recording Admiral Zheng He’s voyage to Galle in the 15th century AD at the Galle Fort.

Speaking further, State Minister Balasuriya observed that Sri Lanka’s commercial ties with China were important, and that China was the 8th largest export market for Sri Lanka.

He stated that in 2022 Sri Lanka’s exports to China amounted to USD 253.11 million, with tea in bulk, activated carbon, apparel items, coco-peat and fibre pith becoming the dominant export items while China was Sri Lanka’s number one import destination with total imports from China amounting to USD 3,523 million in 2022 and called for an increase in Sri Lanka’s exports to Yunnan.

The State Minister referred to the enthusiasm of Sri Lankan exporters representing the various sectors of gem and jewellery, handicrafts, FMCG, organic products, and the leisure sector to attend the Kunming International Expo in Yunnan province.

He further stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka’s Export Development Board had organized Sri Lanka’s participation in virtual mode with the participation of over 50 exporters with the assistance of the Yunnan province representatives.

Balasuriya recalled the recent visit to Sri Lanka by two groups of tourists from China and invited tourists from the Yunnan province to visit Sri Lanka as the geographical distance between Beijing, the capital of China and the Yunnan Province was approximately the same as the distance between Yunnan Province and Sri Lanka.