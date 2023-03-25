Current IGPs service period extended by three months?

March 25, 2023   12:33 pm

The service period of Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremaratna has reportedly been extended for a further three months.

Earlier this month, Senior DIG in charge of Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon was tipped to be appointed the next IGP as per the recommendations of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, after it was decided that the post would be left vacant on 23 March, following Wickremaratna’s retirement.

However, sources revealed to Ada Derana today (25 March), that the current police chief’s tenure will be extended for another three months.

