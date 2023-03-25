Increased number of dengue cases reported from Western province

Increased number of dengue cases reported from Western province

March 25, 2023   01:50 pm

The Association of Health Entomologists has observed a continued increase in the number of dengue patients being reported.

Commenting on the matter, President of the Association Nijith Sumanasena stated that the highest number of cases were reported within the Western province.

He further noted that surveys have revealed that nearly 20% of ecosystems surrounding houses have been identified as breeding grounds for mosquitos.

