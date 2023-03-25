Salaries, pensions & Samurdhi allowances will be paid by 10 April  State Minister

Salaries, pensions & Samurdhi allowances will be paid by 10 April  State Minister

March 25, 2023   02:14 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has assured that measures are underway to pay the salaries, pensions and benefits including the Samurdhi allowances of public servants for the next month before 10 April.

Speaking to the media in Kegalle, the State Minister explained that it was decided to make these payments before the relevant date, in view of the upcoing Sinhalese and Tamil New Year festival.

He noted that measures in this regard are currently underway on the instructions of the President.

