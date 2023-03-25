IGP summoned before Supreme Court

IGP summoned before Supreme Court

March 25, 2023   04:12 pm

The Supreme Court has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), C. D. Wickremaratna, before the court on 03 April.

IGP Wickremaratne was summoned before the court to present facts pertaining to the non-implementation of a court order issued previously, ordering the IGP to present a guideline to prevent the death of suspects in police custody.

The order summoning the IGP before the court was issued yesterday (24 March), by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices S. Thurairaja, M. D. Nawaz and Achala Wengappuli.

On 05 February, the Supreme Court ordered the IGP to present a guideline on the prevention of the shooting of  suspects who are in police custody when taken for various investigations.

