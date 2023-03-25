Train held up for nearly two hours due to protest

March 25, 2023   05:30 pm

Train services were delayed on the Colombo-Batticaloa line today (March 25) after a group of villagers staged a protest blocking the tracks at the Swiss Village in Batticaloa.

The protesters alleged that the entrance to the village is blocked due to the railway track repairs.

However, the protest was later called off after ballasts were laid on the railway tracks.

A train plying from Colombo to Batticaloa was held up by the protesters for nearly two hours.

