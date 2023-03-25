Eight high-power motorcycles seized

Police have seized eight motorcycles with high engine capacity in the Rattanapitiya area in Boralesgamuwa.

The bikes were seized during an operation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Mt. Lavinia Police, attached to the Western Province Intelligence Division.

Accordingly, the motorcyles were found at a company in the area, while the person arrested during the raid was presented before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today (25 March).

Further investigations are underway by the Police, over suspicions that the documents under which the motorcycles were registered had allegedly been forged.