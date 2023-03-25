TV Derana bags top awards at 2022 Raigam Telees

TV Derana bags top awards at 2022 Raigam Telees

March 25, 2023   07:32 pm

“The Other Side” Documentary Programme on TV Derana produced by K. C. Saranga wins Special Jury Award at 2022 Raigam Tele’es.

Meanwhile, Ada Derana’s special investigation segment “Ukussa” won the Best News segment Award.

TV Derana’s political talk show “Aluth Parlimenthuwa” also won the award for Best Talk Show, while “Ape Chooti Du” won the award for Best Dubbed Programme.

“Derana 60 plus”, aired by TV Derana,  also won the award for Best Reality Programme.

The award ceremony is currently taking place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Trade Minister addresses concerns about imported egg stock held up in port

Trade Minister addresses concerns about imported egg stock held up in port

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.25

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.25

Senior attorney Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as new BASL president

Senior attorney Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as new BASL president

President chairs special meeting on appointing new police chief

President chairs special meeting on appointing new police chief

We are in a country that lights firecrackers for receiving a loan - Tilvin

We are in a country that lights firecrackers for receiving a loan - Tilvin

Politicians divided on decision to divest govt's stake in several SOEs

Politicians divided on decision to divest govt's stake in several SOEs