“The Other Side” Documentary Programme on TV Derana produced by K. C. Saranga wins Special Jury Award at 2022 Raigam Tele’es.

Meanwhile, Ada Derana’s special investigation segment “Ukussa” won the Best News segment Award.

TV Derana’s political talk show “Aluth Parlimenthuwa” also won the award for Best Talk Show, while “Ape Chooti Du” won the award for Best Dubbed Programme.

“Derana 60 plus”, aired by TV Derana, also won the award for Best Reality Programme.

The award ceremony is currently taking place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.