Suspected associate of Kudu Salindu arrested

A suspected associate of infamous drug-lord Salindu Malshika, alias ‘Kudu Salindu’, was arrested in the Panadura area last night (24 March), while transporting over 10 kilograms of Kerala cannabis.

The stock of narcotics was valued at nearly Rs. 3.5 million, while the arrestee

was identified as a 33-year-old resident of the Mahawila area in Panadura.

Based on a tip-off, the Police Special Task Force (STF) made the arrest in Solomon Mawatha, Panadura, while the suspect was transporting 10 kilograms and 620 grams of Kerala Cannabis on a motorbike posing as food delivery person.

A sum of Rs. 100,000, suspected to have been earned through drug deals, and a mobile phone, were also found in the suspect’s possession.

The arrestee is due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (26 March), while further investigations into the matter are being conducted by the Panadura South Police.

‘Kudu Salindu’ was arrested with notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka, alias ‘Harak Kata’ in Madagascar on 01 March, and the duo were later brought back to the island on 15 March, after which the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) obtained an order under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to detain them.