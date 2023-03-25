Suspected associate of Kudu Salindu arrested

Suspected associate of Kudu Salindu arrested

March 25, 2023   09:27 pm

A suspected associate of infamous drug-lord Salindu Malshika, alias ‘Kudu Salindu’, was arrested in the Panadura area last night (24 March), while transporting over 10 kilograms of Kerala cannabis.

The stock of narcotics was valued at nearly Rs. 3.5 million, while the arrestee 
was identified as a 33-year-old resident of the Mahawila area in Panadura.

Based on a tip-off, the Police Special Task Force (STF) made the arrest in Solomon Mawatha, Panadura, while the suspect was transporting 10 kilograms and 620 grams of Kerala Cannabis on a motorbike posing as food delivery person. 

A sum of Rs. 100,000, suspected to have been earned through drug deals, and a mobile phone, were also found in the suspect’s possession.

The arrestee is due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (26 March), while further investigations into the matter are being conducted by the Panadura South Police.

‘Kudu Salindu’ was arrested with notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka, alias ‘Harak Kata’ in Madagascar on 01 March, and the duo were later brought back to the island on 15 March, after which the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) obtained an order under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to detain them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Trade Minister addresses concerns about imported egg stock held up in port

Trade Minister addresses concerns about imported egg stock held up in port

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.25

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.25

Senior attorney Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as new BASL president

Senior attorney Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as new BASL president

President chairs special meeting on appointing new police chief

President chairs special meeting on appointing new police chief

We are in a country that lights firecrackers for receiving a loan - Tilvin

We are in a country that lights firecrackers for receiving a loan - Tilvin

Politicians divided on decision to divest govt's stake in several SOEs

Politicians divided on decision to divest govt's stake in several SOEs