Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, says the Meteorology Department.

Fairly heavy showers about 50mm are likely at some places, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in North Central and Uva provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.