Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

March 26, 2023   08:38 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, says the Meteorology Department. 

Fairly heavy showers about 50mm are likely at some places, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in North Central and Uva provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as 27th BASL President (English)

UN concerned by reports of arbitrary arrests and detention in Sri Lanka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.25

Public should take 'undemocratic action' against public servants delaying release of egg imports  Trade Minister

No school will be converted to national schools under my watch  Education Minister

