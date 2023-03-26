Body of prison inmate who drowned in Mahaweli River while attempting to escape recovered

The body of the inmate who drowned while escaping from the Open Prison Camp in Pallekele and attempting to across the Mahaweli River has been recovered.

Police said that the body was found after a search operation carried out with the help of the Pallekele Police and Sri Lanka Navy.

The 34-year-old deceased inmate was a resident of Colombo 15, according to police.

The victim had gone missing after drowning in the Mahaweli River, while he was trying to escape from the Open Prison Camp in Pallekele and swim across the river yesterday (March 25), the police mentioned.