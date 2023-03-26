Body of prison inmate who drowned in Mahaweli River while attempting to escape recovered

Body of prison inmate who drowned in Mahaweli River while attempting to escape recovered

March 26, 2023   10:42 am

The body of the inmate who drowned while escaping from the Open Prison Camp in Pallekele and attempting to across the Mahaweli River has been recovered.

Police said that the body was found after a search operation carried out with the help of the Pallekele Police and Sri Lanka Navy.

The 34-year-old deceased inmate was a resident of Colombo 15, according to police.

The victim had gone missing after drowning in the Mahaweli River, while he was trying to escape from the Open Prison Camp in Pallekele and swim across the river yesterday (March 25), the police mentioned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as 27th BASL President (English)

Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as 27th BASL President (English)

UN concerned by reports of arbitrary arrests and detention in Sri Lanka (English)

UN concerned by reports of arbitrary arrests and detention in Sri Lanka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.25

Public should take 'undemocratic action' against public servants delaying release of egg imports  Trade Minister

Public should take 'undemocratic action' against public servants delaying release of egg imports  Trade Minister

No school will be converted to national schools under my watch  Education Minister

No school will be converted to national schools under my watch  Education Minister