Permission granted for anyone to sell goods on the roadside during festive season - Minister

Permission granted for anyone to sell goods on the roadside during festive season - Minister

March 26, 2023   11:20 am

Minister of Transport and Highways Bandula Gunawardene states that permission will be granted for anyone to carry out trade activities on the sides of the roads in all parts of the island during the upcoming New Year festive season.

Joining an event held in Galle, the minister expressed that the producers will be allowed to sell their goods on the sides of the roads temporarily, from April 01 to April 12.

“So far, we have reserved such special locations on the sides of the roads for selling garment items in several places including Maharagama city.”

“Accordingly, we will grant the opportunity for the producers who are temporarily engaged in self-employment to sell their products directly to the consumers in the same way in other parts of the country until the end of the festival season”, he said

Furthermore, Minister Gunawardene also emphasized that the manufacturers are temporarily entitled to this permission to sell their products on the sides of the roads without making permanent constructions in the specific areas with the approval and supervision of the Divisional Secretary of the respective area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as 27th BASL President (English)

Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as 27th BASL President (English)

UN concerned by reports of arbitrary arrests and detention in Sri Lanka (English)

UN concerned by reports of arbitrary arrests and detention in Sri Lanka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.25

Public should take 'undemocratic action' against public servants delaying release of egg imports  Trade Minister

Public should take 'undemocratic action' against public servants delaying release of egg imports  Trade Minister

No school will be converted to national schools under my watch  Education Minister

No school will be converted to national schools under my watch  Education Minister