Sword used in mutilating the hands of man in Koralawella found

March 26, 2023   11:59 am

The sword used in the mutilation of a man in Koralawella in Moratuwa recently, has been found among the rocks in the coastal area off the Mosses Road area in Egoda Uyana this morning (March 26), says the Mt. Lavinia Divisional Crimes Unit.

On March 21, the suspect was seen severing the hands of a man with a sword, and subsequently walking away with the victim’s limbs in his hands in the Korelawella area in Moratuwa.

The attack was believed to have taken place over a personal dispute, according to police.

Later, the suspect had surrendered before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s on March 24 through a lawyer.

It has been revealed that the attacker had previously committed a similar crime, after which, however, the victim’s hands were reattached.

Police suspect that the perpetrator had taken the victim’s limbs in this instance in order to prevent them from being reattached.

However, during police interrogations by the suspect, he has mentioned that he threw the victim’s severed limbs into the sea.

