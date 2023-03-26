Govt to distribute free rice to 2.9 mn families

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says that the programme to distribute rice free of charge for 2.9 million families will commence tomorrow (March 27).

Thus, the government has planned to distribute the paddy bought from farmers during this Maha season after converting them into rice.

The Agricultural Minister also highlighted that the government has decided to provide 10 kilograms of free rice per family for 02 months.

Furthermore, the free rice distribution will take place in several districts including Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Ratnapura, Galle and Matara as per the requests, the minister said.