Govt to distribute free rice to 2.9 mn families

Govt to distribute free rice to 2.9 mn families

March 26, 2023   02:03 pm

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says that the programme to distribute rice free of charge for 2.9 million families will commence tomorrow (March 27).

Thus, the government has planned to distribute the paddy bought from farmers during this Maha season after converting them into rice.

The Agricultural Minister also highlighted that the government has decided to provide 10 kilograms of free rice per family for 02 months.

Furthermore, the free rice distribution will take place in several districts including Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Ratnapura, Galle and Matara as per the requests, the minister said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es

Tunneling for irrigation project causing wells to dry up in several villages

Tunneling for irrigation project causing wells to dry up in several villages

Permission granted for anyone to sell goods on the roadside during festive season - Minister

Permission granted for anyone to sell goods on the roadside during festive season - Minister

Vegetable prices at Peliyagoda Manning Market rapidly decreasing

Vegetable prices at Peliyagoda Manning Market rapidly decreasing

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as 27th BASL President (English)

Kaushalya Navaratne assumes duties as 27th BASL President (English)