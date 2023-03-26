Election Commission requests PM for discussion on LG polls

The Election Commission has requested Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene in writing for a discussion regarding holding the 2023 Local Government (LG) election.

Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa stated that the request was made in order to discuss the issues pertaining to holding the 2023 LG polls.

The election body also mentioned that they hope to draw attention to the Payment of salaries to public employees who are contesting as candidates in the LG elections, during the meeting.

Meanwhile, PM Dinesh Gunawardene has also stated in the parliament recently that he has decided to call the commission for a discussion regarding the 2023 LG polls.

In the meantime, the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) alleges that the government is trying to appoint a special committee with regard to the Local Government institutions.

Executive Director of the PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi expressed that this move will create a situation where the power of the Local Government bodies will be administered by the executive.