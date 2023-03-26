STF nabs three suspects with Ice and sharp weapons

STF nabs three suspects with Ice and sharp weapons

March 26, 2023   05:03 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three associates of the organized criminal gang member known as ‘Dharmasiri’, while in possession of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal methamphetamine) and sharp weapons.

The three suspects have been apprehended during the raids carried out in the Sri Ghanendra Mawatha of Mt. Lavinia, in accordance with a tip-off received by the officers of the Organized Crimes Unit of the Police STF.

The Police STF has also seized 50 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs, a sword and equipment used to sell drugs found in the possession of the suspects.

It has been uncovered that the arrested suspects are associates of ‘Dharmasiri’, a close associate of the organized criminal gang leader notoriously known as “Ratmalane Anju”, who runs a drug network in Sri Lanka from a foreign country.

They have been handed over to the Mt. Lavinia Police for further legal actions, according to the Police STF.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es

Tunneling for irrigation project causing wells to dry up in several villages

Tunneling for irrigation project causing wells to dry up in several villages

Permission granted for anyone to sell goods on the roadside during festive season - Minister

Permission granted for anyone to sell goods on the roadside during festive season - Minister

Vegetable prices at Peliyagoda Manning Market rapidly decreasing

Vegetable prices at Peliyagoda Manning Market rapidly decreasing

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

IGP summoned before Supreme Court (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)

Expert Committee to be appointed to assess development of sports sector (English)