STF nabs three suspects with Ice and sharp weapons

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three associates of the organized criminal gang member known as ‘Dharmasiri’, while in possession of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal methamphetamine) and sharp weapons.

The three suspects have been apprehended during the raids carried out in the Sri Ghanendra Mawatha of Mt. Lavinia, in accordance with a tip-off received by the officers of the Organized Crimes Unit of the Police STF.

The Police STF has also seized 50 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs, a sword and equipment used to sell drugs found in the possession of the suspects.

It has been uncovered that the arrested suspects are associates of ‘Dharmasiri’, a close associate of the organized criminal gang leader notoriously known as “Ratmalane Anju”, who runs a drug network in Sri Lanka from a foreign country.

They have been handed over to the Mt. Lavinia Police for further legal actions, according to the Police STF.