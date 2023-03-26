Maithripala says he is still collecting money to pay Rs. 100 mn compensation

March 26, 2023   08:49 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that he is still collecting money from his associates as much as possible, in order to pay the compensation related to the verdict of the Easter Sunday Attacks case.

Addressing a public meeting held in Baddegama today (March 26), the ex-president mentioned that he has only three months left to pay the relevant compensation.

Further, he expressed that he doesn’t know what decision the court will take on him, if the compensation payment is not completed within the stipulated period.

“Just when I won the world and confirmed the democracy of the country while making this country a good one, the Easter attack occurred and left me with no trace. Therefore, I have to pay Rs. 100 million compensation.”

“I stole nothing; I didn’t bomb.”

“These days, I am collecting money from friends I know.”

“Give me some money; I have only been given 6 months. It’s been three months now.”

“I don’t know whether the court will order to imprison me following these 6 months. I am not an expert in law.”

