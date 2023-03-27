Easter attacks: Cardinal Ranjiths writ petition fixed for consideration

Easter attacks: Cardinal Ranjiths writ petition fixed for consideration

March 27, 2023   01:26 pm

The Court of Appeal has fixed dates for the consideration of a writ petition filed by the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith seeking an order be issued to the Attorney General to implement the recommendations made by the Presidential Commission on Inquiry appointed to investigate into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The order was issued by the Appeals Court judge bench comprising Justices Dhammika Ganepola and Sobhitha Rajakaruna, when the writ petition was taken up today (March 27).

The court has also ordered the relevant parties to file related documents.

Later, the Court of Appeal, which took into consideration the facts presented by the Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, and the attorneys of the petitioning party, ordered the petition to be recalled on May 09, in order to confirm the facts.

The petitioner, the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith stated in the writ filed before the courts that the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate into the Easter Sunday attacks had recommended taking action against a group of police officers for failing to prevent the attack, despite receiving information in advance.

Pointing out that those recommendations have not been implemented as of yet, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith also requested in the petition for the court to issue an order to the Attorney General to implement them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.27

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Sri Lanka's access to growing Indian & African markets cannot be disrupted  President (English)

Sri Lanka's access to growing Indian & African markets cannot be disrupted  President (English)

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es (English)

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es (English)

World Water Day celebration held in Ratmalana (English)

World Water Day celebration held in Ratmalana (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Vegetable prices dropping rapidly at wholesale markets and economic centers

Vegetable prices dropping rapidly at wholesale markets and economic centers

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.26