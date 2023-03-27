Mahinda hints of an election before December

Mahinda hints of an election before December

March 27, 2023   03:29 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that an election will likely be held before December this year.

Speaking to the media at the Abhayaraamaya Temple in Narahenpita today (March 27), the SLPP Parliamentarian also mentioned that his party is ready to face any kind of election which will be held.

“I think that the election will be held before December.  I hope it will”, he said.

In response to a question raised by a journalist on how the SLPP will work in the future as the party has currently been divided, the ex-president expressed that the party will be reunited in time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation trade unions launch a Satyagraha

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation trade unions launch a Satyagraha

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation trade unions launch a Satyagraha

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.27

The clean drinking water project forgotten by the authorities

The clean drinking water project forgotten by the authorities

Namal Rajapaksa claims that the 'Aragalaya'also impacted country's economy

Namal Rajapaksa claims that the 'Aragalaya'also impacted country's economy

Govt. to commence distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Govt. to commence distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

NPP preparing for a new ' Smart Aragalaya' to win the election

NPP preparing for a new ' Smart Aragalaya' to win the election

Consumers say price of imported milk powder remains unchanged in market

Consumers say price of imported milk powder remains unchanged in market

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)