Mahinda hints of an election before December

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that an election will likely be held before December this year.

Speaking to the media at the Abhayaraamaya Temple in Narahenpita today (March 27), the SLPP Parliamentarian also mentioned that his party is ready to face any kind of election which will be held.

“I think that the election will be held before December. I hope it will”, he said.

In response to a question raised by a journalist on how the SLPP will work in the future as the party has currently been divided, the ex-president expressed that the party will be reunited in time.