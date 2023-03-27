Sajith warns against not paying salaries to Ruhunu Uni. lecturers

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has issued a statement voicing protest against the alleged non-payment of salaries to lecturers of the University of Ruhuna for the month of March.

In the relevant statement, the opposition leader points out that he is urging the government to immediately pay the salaries of the said lecturers.

Furthermore, he also states that if the government fails to do so, they will take every possible action against this violation of fundamental rights, through the courts.