Court rejects request to relax bail conditions imposed on Lt. Col. Prasad Hettiarachchi

March 27, 2023   03:54 pm

The Colombo High Court has rejected the request made by the attorney representing Lt. Col. Prasad Hettiarachchi seeking to relax the bail conditions imposed on her client.

Lt. Col. Prasad Hettiarachi has been named as the 10th accused in the case filed by the Attorney General under the indictments regarding the forced abduction and murder of 11 individuals including youths.

The Attorney General has filed the relevant case against 14 defendants under 667 charges.

The case was taken up before the high court bench consisting of the Justices Amal Ranaraja, Navaratne Marasinghe and Manjula Thilakaratne today (March 27).

There, the attorney requested to relax the bail condition imposed on Lt. Col Hettiarachi, which directs him to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the first and the third Sundays of every month.

In response, the court has further stated that the defendant was arrested and brought before the courts as a result of avoiding the court for almost two years and that he is likely to flee the country once again if the bail conditions are relaxed.

