Suspect linked to drug racket run by Jile arrested

March 27, 2023   05:37 pm

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) says that a suspect, who operates the drug network of the organized criminal gang leader and drug trafficker infamously known as “Jile,” who is currently in hiding in Dubai, has been arrested.

The suspect had engaged in the drug racket while appearing as the manager of a resort owned by Jile’s brother, the police said.

Police have also seized a large number of currency notes and drugs worth around Rs. 1 million which were in the possession of the suspect. It includes 150 grams of Hashish drugs, 5.1 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal methamphetamine) and a sum of Rs. 612,430 in cash, believed to have been earned through the drug trade, according to police.

The criminal gang leader and drug trafficker known as “Jile” has been identified as the perpetrator of the incident of shooting a person to death in Mulleriyawa around a year ago and he has fled the country and is currently in hiding in Dubai, the police revealed.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 39-year-old resident of the Agarapathana area in Nuwara Eliya.

