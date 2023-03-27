Fourth edition of LPL to kick off on July 31

The fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 31 to August 22, 2023, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.

The five-team tournament will be played in three international venues, according to the SLC.

“We have decided to hold the tournament during July and August this year, as conducting the tournament during this period gives us the best possible opportunity to attract top international talent and also suits well with Sri Lanka’s international cricket calendar,” said Mr. Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League.

The shift of the LPL to the July-August period also marks the league’s return to its originally planned “window”, the SLC highlighted.

The LPL is Sri Lanka’s top-most T20 domestic competition with an international flavour.

Meanwhile, each team in the tournament will consist of 20 players, with 14 Sri Lankans and six overseas players, SLC announced.