Fourth edition of LPL to kick off on July 31

Fourth edition of LPL to kick off on July 31

March 27, 2023   06:13 pm

The fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 31 to August 22, 2023, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.

The five-team tournament will be played in three international venues, according to the SLC.

“We have decided to hold the tournament during July and August this year, as conducting the tournament during this period gives us the best possible opportunity to attract top international talent and also suits well with Sri Lanka’s international cricket calendar,” said Mr. Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League.

The shift of the LPL to the July-August period also marks the league’s return to its originally planned “window”, the SLC highlighted.

The LPL is Sri Lanka’s top-most T20 domestic competition with an international flavour.

Meanwhile, each team in the tournament will consist of 20 players, with 14 Sri Lankans and six overseas players, SLC announced.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation trade unions launch a Satyagraha

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation trade unions launch a Satyagraha

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.27

The clean drinking water project forgotten by the authorities

The clean drinking water project forgotten by the authorities

Namal Rajapaksa claims that the 'Aragalaya'also impacted country's economy

Namal Rajapaksa claims that the 'Aragalaya'also impacted country's economy

Govt. to commence distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

Govt. to commence distribution of free rice to 2.9 million low-income families

NPP preparing for a new ' Smart Aragalaya' to win the election

NPP preparing for a new ' Smart Aragalaya' to win the election

Consumers say price of imported milk powder remains unchanged in market

Consumers say price of imported milk powder remains unchanged in market