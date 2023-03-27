TV Derana wins Youth Choice TV Channel of the Year

TV Derana wins Youth Choice TV Channel of the Year

March 27, 2023   08:38 pm

“TV Derana” won the award for Youth Choice TV Channel of the Year at the SLIM-KANTAR People’s Awards 2023.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Monarch Imperial, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte.

People’s Awards has been one of the most looked forward to events in the corporate calendar since its inception in 2007. The uniqueness of these awards are that they are based on consumer preferences, determined on the results of a survey rather than by a panel of experts. 

The awards are presented by The Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), supported by survey results. The purpose of the awards has been to reward and recognize the brands and personalities that are closest to the hearts of the Sri Lankan people. 

On behalf of SLIM, Kantar conducts the survey deploying a rigorous data collection and analysis process to select the winners for the awards categories.

