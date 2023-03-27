Ada Derana wins Peoples News Provider of the Year Award

Ada Derana wins Peoples News Provider of the Year Award

March 27, 2023   09:57 pm

“Ada Derana News” won the People’s News Provider of the Year Award at the SLIM-KANTAR People’s Awards 2023.

Ada Derana’s Chathura Alwis won the award for People’s Television Presenter of the Year.

“TV Derana” also won the award for Youth Choice TV Channel of the Year, at the awards ceremony which is currently underway at the Monarch Imperial, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte.

Meanwhile actor Raveen Kanishka of TV Derana’s “Deweni Inima” Teledrama won the People’s Teledrama Actor of the Year Award. 

People’s Awards has been one of the most looked forward to events in the corporate calendar since its inception in 2007. The uniqueness of these awards are that they are based on consumer preferences, determined on the results of a survey rather than by a panel of experts. 

The awards are presented by The Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), supported by survey results. The purpose of the awards has been to reward and recognize the brands and personalities that are closest to the hearts of the Sri Lankan people. 

On behalf of SLIM, Kantar conducts the survey deploying a rigorous data collection and analysis process to select the winners for the awards categories.

