Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

March 28, 2023   07:36 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle during night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

Better to delay election by 3 months until economy is back on track  Pavithra

Better to delay election by 3 months until economy is back on track  Pavithra

Police probe suspicious death of young woman near her home in Niriella

Police probe suspicious death of young woman near her home in Niriella

We need a meeting with the President as promised - GMOA (English)

We need a meeting with the President as promised - GMOA (English)

Next Govt. will be led by the UNP - Akila Viraj (English)

Next Govt. will be led by the UNP - Akila Viraj (English)

Namal Rajapaksa claims that the 'Aragalaya' also impacted country's economy (English)

Namal Rajapaksa claims that the 'Aragalaya' also impacted country's economy (English)