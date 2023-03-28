Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle during night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.