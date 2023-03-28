PUCSL chairman receives notice of proposed removal

The Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake confirms that he has received notice of proposed grounds for his removal as Chairman.

He also said that a reply denying all allegations will be sent to the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, today (28).

In January, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara had stated that a charge sheet has been drafted and legal measures will be taken by the government to remove the PUCSL Chairman, Janaka Ratnayake.

He alleged that Mr. Ratnayake has carried out all the commission activities and decisions based on his sole opinion, and not as the PUCSL.

In response, the PUCSL chief had said that he is eagerly awaiting to face the charge sheet against him.