Cabinet nod to establish solar power plant in Sampur

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to establish a 135 MW Solar Power project in Sampur, Trincomalee in two stages under a joint venture company between the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the national thermal power corporation of India (NTPC).

Under stage 01 of the project, it is expected to implement a 50 MW solar power project with a total investment of USD 42.5 million and to construct a 40 km long 220 kilovolts transmission line from Sampur to Kappalthurai. The estimated cost of this transmission line is reportedly USD 23.6 million.

The first stage of the project will be completed in 02 years from 2024 to 2025.

Meanwhile, a solar power plant with an additional capacity of 85 MW will be constructed at a total investment of USD 72 million in the second stage of the proposed project.

It has also been planned to construct a 76 km long transmission line with a capacity of 220 kilovolts from Kappalthurai to New Habarana at an estimated cost of USD 42 million to distribute the electricity generated under the stage 02 of the project.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy in order to take necessary steps to implement the said project.