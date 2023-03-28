Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

A special discussion on the government’s decision to privatize the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will be held today (March 28), says the Petroleum Trade Unions Collective.

President of the Public Progressive Workers’ Association of the Union Bandula Saman Kumara stated that they will inform about their future trade union actions, following the discussion.

Meanwhile, the satyagraha commenced by the Petroleum Trade Unions Collective opposite the Kolonnawa Terminal, against the attempts to privatize the CPC, will be continued, according to Mr. Bandula Saman Kumara.