Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

Trade unions to hold special discussion on privatizing of CPC

March 28, 2023   11:16 am

A special discussion on the government’s decision to privatize the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will be held today (March 28), says the Petroleum Trade Unions Collective.

President of the Public Progressive Workers’ Association of the Union Bandula Saman Kumara stated that they will inform about their future trade union actions, following the discussion.

Meanwhile, the satyagraha commenced by the Petroleum Trade Unions Collective opposite the Kolonnawa Terminal, against the attempts to privatize the CPC, will be continued, according to Mr. Bandula Saman Kumara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.03.28

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

Derana wins People's Television Channel and People's News Provider of the Year Awards

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

TV Derana named People's Television Channel of the Year for 6th consecutive time

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.27

Better to delay election by 3 months until economy is back on track  Pavithra

Better to delay election by 3 months until economy is back on track  Pavithra

Police probe suspicious death of young woman near her home in Niriella

Police probe suspicious death of young woman near her home in Niriella

We need a meeting with the President as promised - GMOA (English)

We need a meeting with the President as promised - GMOA (English)

Next Govt. will be led by the UNP - Akila Viraj (English)

Next Govt. will be led by the UNP - Akila Viraj (English)