Injunction preventing hearing of petition against SGIG Tennakoon extended

The Court of Appeal today (28 March) ordered the extension of the interim order issued pertaining to the hearing of a petition filed against SDIG of the Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Accordingly, the relevant interim order was extended until 19 May 2023 by the Appellate Court, when a writ petition filed by the SDIG against the said petition, seeking its dismissal, was taken up in court this morning.

A private complaint was filed before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court against SDIG Tennakoon, in relation to a large sum of money found by ‘Aragalaya’ protesters at the President’s House in Fort, Colombo on 09 July 2022.

More than Rs. 17.8 million was recovered, in cash, from the President’s House after anti-government protesters stormed the compounds during mass demonstrations.

The funds were later handed over to the Fort Police, after which the Colombo Fort Magistrate called for a report on the investigation into the matter owing to certain discrepancies.