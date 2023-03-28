1990 Suwaseriya launches Adopt an Ambulance campaign

March 28, 2023   12:46 pm

‘1990 Suwaseriya’ founder MP Harsha de Silva has appealed to the public to ‘adopt’ an ambulance, owing to the recent turbulence in the country’s economy. 

Taking to Twitter, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP explained that due to the current economic situation, the Treasury is unable to fully fund its operations, which may lead to the Suwaseriya service being unsustainable in 2023. 

Thus, in a bid to save the project, the Board and management of Suwaseriya have floated a project, requesting corporates and individuals to “Adopt an Ambulance” at a cost of Rs. 5 million. 

“This donation to the Government of Sri Lanka for 1990 Suwaseriya will be fully tax deductible. Try to get this in before the 31 March end of tax year deadline”, MP de Silva tweeted.

